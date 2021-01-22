https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600bf3a05db3705aa0a66e01
Joe Biden’s economic relief plan faces a chilly reception among Senate Republicans, endangering prospects. But Democrats may have a way around them….
A Palestinian boy suffered face injuries when settlers threw a stone at the car in which he was traveling in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli rights group said….
Many Americans breathed a sigh of relief after Joe Biden was inaugurated this week. But it’s actually not all over — not by a long shot….
Trump’s Republican allies criticize Biden’s inauguration speech as divisive. This backlash from Rand Paul, Karl Rove and others points to post-Trump challenges…
A new law passed in China has authorized its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, raising the possibility of clashes with maritime rivals….