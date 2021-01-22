https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/report-mcconnell-privately-says-wants-trump-gone-dc-elites-pressure-republicans-impeach-private-citizen-trump/

The Republican Party continues to crap all over its voting base.

First it was GOP leader Liz Cheney voting to impeach Trump over a bucket of lies.

Now Mitch McConnell is reportedly saying he wants Trump gone.

These people REALLY hate their voters.

Bring on the Trump Patriot Party!

CNN reported:

As the House prepares to send articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, CNN has learned that dozens of influential Republicans around Washington — including former top Trump administration officials — have been quietly lobbying GOP members of Congress to impeach and convict Donald Trump. The effort is not coordinated but reflects a wider battle inside the GOP between those loyal to Trump and those who want to sever ties and ensure he can never run for President again. The lobbying started in the House after the January 6 attack on the Capitol and in the days leading up to impeachment. But it’s now more focused on Sen. Mitch McConnell, the powerful minority leader who has signaled he may support convicting Trump. “Mitch said to me he wants Trump gone,” one Republican member of Congress told CNN. “It is in his political interest to have him gone. It is in the GOP interest to have him gone. The question is, do we get there?”

McConnell had proposed delaying the trial until February, but with the articles coming to the Senate on Monday, the process will likely be set in motion sooner.

