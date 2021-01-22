http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DiwRc1nSahc/

Hall of Fame legend and one-time MLB home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron, has died at the age of 86, according to CBS46 in Atlanta.

As CBS46 reports:

Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934, the son of Herbert and Estella Aaron. He played in sandlots and started his pro career in the Negro Leagues in 1951. He made his way through the minor leagues until age 20. Aaron then made his Major League Debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves.

He recorded his first of 755 home runs on April 23, 1954 in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. His first season saw him finish fourth in the rookie of the year voting as he hit .280 with 13 home runs and 69 RBIs. It was just the start of what became one of the most legendary careers in baseball history.