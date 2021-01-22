https://www.oann.com/retired-officer-discusses-dangers-of-defunding-police/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=retired-officer-discusses-dangers-of-defunding-police
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021
Americans continue to see an increased presence in law enforcement protecting state capitol buildings following the Capitol Hill chaos that ensued on January 6th. Still, many are still calling for police departments to be defunded. One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with the senior researcher for the policing initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and retired law enforcement officer Randy Petersen about the repercussions.