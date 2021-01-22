https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/22/robert-f-kennedy-jr-questions-if-theres-a-link-between-hank-aarons-death-and-the-covid-19-vaccine/

As you’ve probably heard by now, MLB legend Hank Aaron passed away this morning a few days shy of his 87th birthday:

We are devastated by the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, one of the greatest players and people in the history of our game. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/bCvLOydGBZ — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2021

He, of course, is best known for breaking Babe Ruth’s homerun record:

BREAKING: Hank Aaron, the baseball legend who endured racist threats with stoic dignity as he broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record, has died at 86. https://t.co/Re0rtZ0a79 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2021

But in the past few weeks, he also championed the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged others to get it as well:

Hank Aaron would have turned 87 on Feb. 5. He most recently was heard from Jan. 5 when he publicly got a COVID-19 vaccination to support that endeavor: https://t.co/FDnzGJcDI7 — Tom (@Haudricourt) January 22, 2021

However, the timing of his death has vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questioning if there’s a possible link:

#HankAaron‘s tragic death is part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of #COVID #vaccines. He received the #Moderna vaccine on Jan. 5 to inspire other Black Americans to get the vaccine. #TheDefenderhttps://t.co/vbuHt22bJz — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 22, 2021

There’s also a death in Florida that’s under investigation as well:

For those saying “HanK aArOn diEd beCauSe hE waS aN oLd BLacK maN”… ‘Healthy’ South Florida doctor died 2 weeks after receiving COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/wLpwfLmp6V — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 22, 2021

But is anyone surprised? RFK Jr. has been saying the same thing for years now:

RFK the lesser is an absolute menace to public health and has been for many years. His 2005 “Daily Show” interview where he peddled false anti-vaxx science to a credulous Jon Stewart is an all-time disgrace. https://t.co/fzpP7WbCQO https://t.co/ZJi07dAjsI — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) January 23, 2021

This is dangerous and ill-informed messaging without any scientific evidence. Additionally, it’s in poor taste. Please delete this. https://t.co/WR9ONX47TA — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) January 23, 2021

This is shameful, baseless fear mongering. Your disinformation will cost lives. You are a danger to public health. https://t.co/jDGobldLpZ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 23, 2021

You would think, uh, a Kennedy, of all people would be above moronic shallow conspiracies and yet. https://t.co/CQdzASSyrk — lukezim (@lukezim) January 23, 2021

Maybe if those in power want the vaccine rollout to be successful, they should address these concerns, ‘eh?

Some degree of vaccine skepticism has a place at the table of rational discussion. But demonizing the #COVID vaccine to forward your overall #antivaxxer fetish is some reckless garbage. #RFKJr https://t.co/ZZXxCLBR6u — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) January 23, 2021

