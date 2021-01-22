https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/535389-sanders-selling-sweatshirts-with-his-famous-inauguration-pose

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersFormer Sanders spokesperson: Biden ‘backing away’ from ‘populist offerings’ Amanda Gorman captures national interest after inauguration performance Woman who made Sanders’s mittens says she’s sold out MORE (I-Vt.) is cashing in on his viral mittens moment for a good cause — raising money for charity with a sweatshirt bearing his Inauguration Day look.

The Vermont senator’s campaign store unveiled a “Chairman Sanders crewneck” this week. The $45 organic cotton fleece shows the now-famous image of Sanders at President Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. The campaign store says 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the unisex garment will be donated to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

In the snapshot featured on the sweatshirt, the 79-year-old lawmaker is seen in a parka and oversized mittens, sporting a face mask and crossing his arms and legs while sitting in a foldout chair at the formal event.

Sanders’s pose quickly became a viral sensation following the inauguration, and the focus of countless memes on social media.

“I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on,” Sanders told NBC “Late Night” host Seth Meyers of his inaugural get-up in a Thursday interview.

A message on Sanders’s campaign store indicates that the ode to the senator’s fashion might be the hottest piece of clothing that hasn’t hit the runway. The website advises, “Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it will be 3-6 weeks until you receive your sweatshirt.”

