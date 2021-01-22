https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/22/seattle-business-owners-fed-up-with-officials-for-not-condemning-antifa-violence-n1405588
About The Author
Related Posts
Online Learning Doesn't Negatively Impact Test Scores—for Some
December 1, 2020
Control of the Senate May Hinge on Georgia Runoff in January
November 1, 2020
Lancaster Riots Prove the Nationwide Unrest Isn't About 'Police Brutality'
September 15, 2020
Trump on FIRE at Black Economic Empowerment Event in Atlanta
September 26, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy