In President Joe Biden’s second full day in the White House, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) issued a warning about the new administration’s early penchant for signing executive orders, especially the policies that have been on “the wish list of the far left.”

“So far Biden has talked like a centrist but governed from the radical left,” Rubio wrote on Twitter.

The tweet included a video, where the Florida Republican said, “An important thing to point out this morning, President Biden is using the words of the center, talking about unity. But he’s governing from the far left.”

“Number one, he has issued more executive fiats than anyone in such a short period of time, ever,” Rubio pointed out Friday. “More than Obama, more than Trump, anyone.”

By the end of Biden’s first full day in office, he had signed 17 executive actions, 15 of which are executive orders.

According to CNN, “Biden issued 30 executive orders, presidential memoranda and agency directives” since he was sworn in on Wednesday.

“Second, these aren’t just normal executive fiats,” Rubio said. “This is literally going down the wish list of the far-left and checking all of them off. Some of them are incredibly dramatic and far-reaching in real life.

“At the stroke of a pen, he literally put thousands upon thousands of hard-working blue-collar union members out of work,” Rubio continued. “These are people that were working on Monday, that were working on Tuesday. And then the president goes into the Oval Office, signs an executive order wiping out the Keystone pipeline and they’re out of work.

“These folks now have to go back to their families in the middle of a pandemic and tell them ‘we just lost our job and I don’t know where I’m gonna go work next.’ That’s a far-left agenda there,” he stated.

Fox Business estimates that 11,000 jobs were lost because of the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“The list goes on, I’ll talk more later today about, as I read carefully last night, this moratorium on deportations,” Rubio explained. “I think there are some incredibly dangerous criminals that are going to get to stay in this country as a result of it.”

Starting Friday, the Biden administration is imposing a 100-day moratorium on deportations of certain immigrants already in the country.

“For 100 days, starting January 22, 2021, DHS will pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety,” a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday.

“We now have a president who talks like a centrist but is governing from the far left,” the senator concluded. “We’re not going to be able to just sit around here in a honeymoon period and watch these things happen.”

“It’s not going to be a good one for the country, and it’s not going to be a good one for people, for working Americans and your jobs,” Rubio concluded.

Many of Biden’s executive orders dismantle the policies instituted by former President Donald Trump. President Biden called to halt the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization, to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, end the travel ban from certain majority-Muslim countries, and stop construction on the southern border wall. Biden also signed a face mask mandate on all federal government property.

On Inauguration Day, Rubio questioned President Biden’s calls for “unity.”

“Fanning the flames of grievances or pursuing vengeance disguised as accountability will not produce unity; it’s the politics of resentment and retribution, which leaves us a fractured nation of people who hate each other,” Rubio said Wednesday. “Demanding that the other side agree to all of your demands isn’t unity; it’s the arrogance of believing only those who agree with us are good and anyone who disagrees is not just wrong — but actually are evil.”







