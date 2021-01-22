https://www.oann.com/sen-mcconnell-seeks-to-delay-president-trumps-impeachment-trial-to-mid-february/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-mcconnell-seeks-to-delay-president-trumps-impeachment-trial-to-mid-february

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has proposed a timeline for President Trump’s impeachment trial. Republican senators who participated in the call said McConnell told colleagues he would like to push a trial to next month.

According to Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R), McConnell would like to give President Trump the same amount of time given in the first impeachment trial to prepare. This means proceedings would likely take place the second week of February.

McConnell said he shared his proposal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, but has yet to hear back. The new administration also weighed in on the timeline.

“We have been pretty consistent that we believe the timing and the mechanisms for the Congress and the Senate moving forward in holding the former president accountable,” stated White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “We’ll leave that to them.”

My full statement on the next seven days and the Senate schedule: pic.twitter.com/Nh5z3f79yq — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) January 13, 2021

Democrats could agree to McConnell’s timeline and use the time in between to focus on processing Joe Biden’s cabinet picks.

