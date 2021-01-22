https://www.dailywire.com/news/sen-rand-paul-commemorates-roe-v-wade-anniversary-by-remembering-more-than-62-million-lives-lost-to-abortion

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Friday by lamenting the more than 62 million babies whose lives have been lost to abortion since the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling.

“Today marks the grim 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” Paul tweeted. “Since this ruling in 1973 over 62 million innocent lives have been lost due to abortion. Every single life matters including the unborn. We must protect the sanctity of life & prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.”

“As a senator I have introduced several pieces of legislation to halt taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers,” Paul continued. “I have also championed the Life at Conception Act to guarantee equal protection under the law for the unborn.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also mourned the many millions who have been aborted during the past 48 years.

“48 years. Over 62 million unborn babies murdered,” Biggs tweeted. “Roe v Wade’s tragic legacy continues to snuff out the God-given lives and potential of millions of our little ones. Think of what these babies could have done for our nation and world.”

“I will continue to be a voice for these innocent babies. They deserve full protections under our laws. They deserve the reversal of this horrific decision,” Biggs added.

President Joe Biden, by contrast, celebrated Roe v. Wade by posting a statement posted on the official White House website.

Today marks the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade. In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe. We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity. This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world. As the Biden-Harris Administration begins in this critical moment, now is the time to rededicate ourselves to ensuring that all individuals have access to the health care they need.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged answering questions from the media about Biden’s abortion policy during her first press conference on Wednesday evening by invoking Biden’s professed religious beliefs and noting that he attended church before the inauguration.

Roman Catholic prelates have rebuked Biden for his abortion views, including Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, who urged him to rethink his support of abortion in light of the fact that God is going to judge him.

“A question for Mr. Biden,” Stika tweeted. “At your judgement before God, how will you explain changing your position about abortion and how will you explain promoting no limits and allowing all protections removed protecting the most innocent?”

