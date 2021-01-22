https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/poll-other-americans-biggest-threat

A new, shocking CBS News poll shows that the majority of Americans believe they’re facing a new enemy: other Americans.

More than two-thirds of poll respondents said they believe democracy in the U.S. is “threatened,” and 54% said “other people in America” are the “biggest threat to the American way of life,” rather than economic factors, viruses, natural disasters, or foreign actors.

Will it be possible to unite our nation with statistics like that? On “The Glenn Beck Radio Program,” Glenn and Stu discussed the poll numbers and what they mean for our future.

Watch the video clip below:

.







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

