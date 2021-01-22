https://politicrossing.com/sidney-powell-a-welcomed-showdown-with-dominion-voting-systems/

Bombshell statements made in November by attorney Sidney Powell rocked conservative’s views about what occurred in the 2020 election. Then, suddenly, the Trump legal team seemingly distanced itself from her.

Powell claimed to have had evidence about certain governors who have engaged with China in pay-for-play schemes. These governors, some of them Republican, are well aware that significant election fraud occurred in their respective states. They didn’t wish to have Biden’s ‘election’ overturned, knowing that as the truth emerged, a GOP attorney general would indict them, whereas the new Democrat attorney general will bury the issues.

So Young, So Talented

Sidney Powell was accepted into University of North Carolina School of Law at only age 19. She earned a Juris Doctor degree and then became the youngest Assistant United States Attorney. She’s had a distinguished legal career and currently represents General Mike Flynn.

I learned about her in 2014. Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh, North Carolina, offered many guest lectures by authors. On June 16th, the guest lecturer that evening was Sidney Powell. She was to discuss her newly published book, Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice.

Not familiar with the book? It has received 89% five-star ratings, and another 7% four-star ratings on Amazon.com, which is darn near impossible to do for a political book. No matter how accurate and meticulously researched, such books invariably attract numerous naysayers.

Here was an attorney with a sterling reputation, who had delineated the gross and voluminous crimes of Obama and Holder. Plus, she had an eye for detail befitting of an American bald eagle. The effects of Barack Obama’s vast measures to weaponize federal agencies are still being felt today.

On Target

Sidney Powell began her lecture, in her composed and stately way, with her deep North Carolina accent. And we were in for a revelation. An obvious introvert, she had no problem eloquently stating the facts, and she had startling facts, by the boatload. Licensed to Lie was rich in detail, pinpointing exactly how and where Obama’s Department of Justice had gone rogue.

She discussed with precision how the Department of Justice persecuted and prosecuted Americans, time after time. The agency’s conviction rate was on the order of 93%, or 14 out of 15 cases. In countless instances, DoJ lawyers pursuing cases did not have sufficient evidence or even legal grounds.

Repeatedly, these government attorneys intimidated defendants to the point where they confessed to ‘process’ crimes, much like what the special prosecutors under Robert Mueller did to many of Donald Trump’s associates. If no real crimes existed, DoJ attorneys pushed for prosecution in one way or another, HUNDREDS of times. Conviction represents career bonus points for eager DoJ attorneys.

Aha, the Word is Out

Somebody in the audience asked her if she had been concerned for her safety while writing this book, and having it published. She said the greatest risk was before it was published. That’s when the Department of Justice jackals would have stopped her if they were going to do so. Once Licensed to Lie was published, well… the word is out.

One couldn’t help but admire her resolve. You could tell that she was a scholar, a researcher, and a writer, who was dedicated to the truth. Since advocating for Trump’s re-election, predictably, the panoply of Leftist media did all that they could do to tarnish her reputation, destroy her credibility, and besmirch her character.

The media machine stalwarts from The New York Times on down portrayed Sidney Powell’s assertions as ‘unsubstantiated’ claims about election fraud. They even accused her of intentionally spreading conspiracy theories. Alas, she had the goods but no court would take the case. Among other things, she likely is now preparing to engage in the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

“During a Washington, D.C. press conference, a Georgia political rally, and a media blitz, Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract,” the company said.

Staying on Course

Personally, I trust her insights and her capabilities. When ready, she will present a thorough legal case. The Left will be up in arms. What’s new? Maybe, just maybe, the stolen election will become more obvious to more people.

