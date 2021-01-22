https://www.theepochtimes.com/south-carolina-lawyer-butch-bowers-to-be-lead-attorney-in-trumps-impeachment-trial_3667002.html
South Carolina-based lawyer Butch Bowers will be a lead attorney in former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial over a charge that he incited insurrection. “Butch is well respected by both Republicans and Democrats and will do an excellent job defending President Trump,” adviser Jason Miller said in a tweet. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Trump is still pulling together a legal team but that Bowers would act as the “anchor.” Trump will have a good legal team, Graham told reporters in Washington, adding: “Butch Bowers I think will be sort of the anchor tenant. I’ve known Butch for a long time, solid guy. And I think, you know, over time, they’ll put the team together.” Bowers, also known as Karl Smith Bowers Jr., is a graduate of Tulane University’s law school, has his own law firm, Bowers Law Office, and is associated with the Miller Law Group. He has represented former Republican governors in …