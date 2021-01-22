https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/south-dakota-gov-noem-says-next-week-shell-propose-ban-down-syndrome?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Saturday announced that she plans to propose a bill to her state’s legislature that would outlaw abortion on the basis of a Down syndrome abortion.

Statistics indicate that high levels of unborn babies who are confirmed to have Down syndrome—possibly as high as nine out of every 10 in some countries—are aborted due to that diagnosis.

Noem had earlier this month signaled that she was planning to propose a measure outlawing that practice. On Friday, observing the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, Noem said she “look[s] forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess a right to life.”

“To that end,” she wrote on Twitter, “on Monday I will introduce a bill that bans abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.”

In some countries, widely available prenatal testing has led to widespread abortions of Down syndrome babies. Reportedly fewer than 20 babies with the syndrome were born in Denmark in 2019, for instance.

