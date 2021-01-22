https://www.oann.com/speaker-pelosi-set-to-send-article-of-impeachment-to-senate-monday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=speaker-pelosi-set-to-send-article-of-impeachment-to-senate-monday

UPDATED 10:26 AM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will receive the article of impeachment for President Trump on Monday. He brought up the start of the Senate trial while on the House floor Friday.

The New York Democrat said he had a conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who told him she would send over the documents at the start of the week. Schumer also noted he’s been in communication with his colleagues across the aisle.

I have spoken to @SpeakerPelosi. The articles of impeachment will be delivered to the Senate on Monday. Make no mistake: There will be a full trial. There will be a fair trial. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2021

Senate Republicans are arguing there must be a full and fair process in which President Trump can mount a defense to which Schumer agreed.

The announcement came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested delaying the trial until mid-February. However, if the Senate receives the article Monday then the trial would begin Tuesday afternoon.

The article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection by Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25. https://t.co/FSOWGACfgZ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 22, 2021

