The tech giants are openly flaunting their dominance over the global community.

Two weeks ago the far left tech giants silenced the President of the United States.

Now they are threatening the government of Australia.

Just imagine what they could do to countries like The Congo or Honduras?

Google threatened to shut down operations in Australia on Friday after a bill moved forward that forces the internet giant to pay news publishers.

Google believes this is unfair.

So they may shut down their operations Down Under.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Google threatened on Friday to block access to its search engine if the Australian government moved forward with a bill that would force it and Facebook to pay other companies for the right to use their content. Australia’s Parliament introduced a “world-first” bill in December 2020 that would force the two tech giants to negotiate with news outlets to determine “fair” payments for featuring their work on Google’s and Facebook’s services. If negotiations are unsuccessful, a government-appointed arbitrator would determine a price. Google has expressed staunch opposition to the bill, warning that it would “dramatically” worsen its services in Australia in an advertising campaign. It argues that the code is not clearly defined and makes even limited search tools “too risky.” Speaking to an Australian Senate committee, Mel Silva, managing director for Google Australia and New Zealand, said Friday that the “operational risk” incurred by the legislature would give Google and its parent company Alphabet “no real choice” but to suspend operations.

