https://www.dailywire.com/news/tara-reade-it-is-unspeakably-hard-to-watch-the-man-who-assaulted-me-go-to-the-most-powerful-position-in-the-land

Speaking to Fox News, Tara Reade — the “former Senate staffer who came forward during the 2020 campaign with a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden” — described witnessing her alleged attacker taking the oath of office on Inauguration Day as “exceptionally hard.”

“Yesterday was exceptionally hard on many levels, because the media, certain media outlets made it so clear that I was to be smeared, ignored, and erased. And they were pretty successful in doing so,” Reade told Fox News on Thursday. “To watch this powerful man who I’ve worked for, who I had admired when I first worked for him and then later became horrified of what he did, to watch him ascend to the most powerful job in the world. I can’t really describe the feeling except I keep wanting to wake up from a nightmare.”

“The Democratic Party continues to be complicit with sexual misconduct. It will only shine a light on it when it’s a Republican or someone else,” Reade continued. “And until sexual misconduct is seen as non-partisan, institutionalized rape culture will stay in place and powerful men will continue to be able to get away with crimes. And not only get away with it, but be rewarded with more power.”

Speaking with The Daily Caller on Inauguration Day, Reade said that coming forward was “excruciating on so many levels,” and that Biden “used his power and resources with certain media to erase me and silence me.”

Reade continued, saying that while she believed in progressive policies, it was difficult to watch Biden at the helm.

“I stand in solidarity with all survivors coming up against such power. I will not be silenced,” she said. “Instead of talking about saving the country’s soul, he should be held accountable for his actions. The hard part is I believe in many policies that will move forward as I am a progressive Independent, but it is unspeakably hard to watch the man who assaulted me go to the most powerful position in the land.”

Reade alleged that Biden had sexually assaulted her in 1993 when he was a U.S. senator. She made this accusation in March 2020, and had “previously [come] forward in 2019, along with other women who accused the then-Democratic presidential candidate of inappropriate touching.” Specifically, Reade accused Biden of “kissing her, touching her, and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent.”

Biden and his campaign have repeatedly denied these allegations, with Biden saying that while “women should be believed,” or at least have their cases taken seriously, “the truth” was the only thing that mattered “at the end of the day.”

In April 2019, Kamala Harris — now President Biden’s vice president — said that she believed those who had accused Biden of unwanted touching, saying “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

