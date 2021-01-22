https://noqreport.com/2021/01/22/texas-threatens-to-sue-biden-admin-for-attempt-to-grant-blanket-amnesty/

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has threatened to sue the Biden administration if it doesn’t rescind it’s “illegal deportation freeze.”

Article by Art Moore originally published at WND.

In compliance with an executive order signed by President Biden on his first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security said the administration will “pause removals” for 100 days of people who have been scheduled for deportation. In addition, Biden announced proposed legislation that would grant an eight-year path to citizenship to the more than 11 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. Some immigration experts believe there are more 20 million illegal aliens.

Among six immigration-related executive orders, Biden also stopped construction of the border wall and reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program enacted by President Obama through an executive order widely regarded as unconstitutional.

“Border states like Texas pay a particularly high price when the federal government fails to faithfully execute our country’s immigration laws,” Paxton wrote in a letter to acting DHS Secretary David Pekoske.

“I won’t tolerate unlawful acts from Joe Biden’s administration. Today, I am taking action,” the AG said.

Paxton has the backing of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said via Twitter that Biden “is trying to halt deportations of illegal aliens who already have a final order of removal from the U.S.”

“This abandons the obligation to enforce federal immigration laws. Texas is fighting this attempt to grant blanket amnesty,” he said.

When the @JoeBiden admin breaks the law, I take action. I have told @DHSgov to immediately rescind its illegal, unconscionable deportation freeze—or TX will sue. As AG, I will always put Americans, Texans first—not dangerous aliens who must be deported!https://t.co/anW89QJiPP pic.twitter.com/ehsucOe6Ks — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 22, 2021

The DHS said in a statement that the “pause will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century.”

“Throughout this interim period DHS will continue to enforce our immigration laws,” the agency said.

In a memo, acting DHS Secretary David Pekoske ordered agencies under the DHS to “review immigration enforcement policies and set interim policies for civil enforcement.”

Paxton, however, argued in his letter to Pekoske that the administration is required to consult with the state before reducing immigration enforcement measures.

“DHS’s failure to provide Texas with pre-implementation notice of the memorandum — combined with its quick implementation of the memorandum — makes waiting impracticable. We require an immediate response or we will seek relief to enjoin your order, as contemplated by the Agreement,” the attorney general wrote.

Pekoske said in his memo that certain individuals can be deported, including people who entered the U.S. illegally after Nov. 1, and anyone who poses a threat to national security or was convicted of an aggravated felony and released from prison.

The acting AG contended that because of “limited resources,” DHS “cannot respond to all immigration violations or remove all persons unlawfully in the United States.”

‘Is Biden aware?’

As Biden signed executive orders on immigration, in the background was a bust of the late labor leader Cesar Chavez, a strong opponent of illegal immigration because it takes jobs from Americans and depresses wages, the Washington Examiner noted.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder asked on Twitter: “Is Biden aware that Chavez, born in USA, HATED #illegalimmigration because it depressed wages — and that Chavez worked with the feds to stop it?”

Note the bust of Cesar Chavez behind Biden as he signed executive orders. Is Biden aware that Chavez, born in USA, HATED #illegalimmigration because it depressed wages–and that Chavez worked with the feds to stop it? Read:https://t.co/lFvKNlLahbhttps://t.co/nosUCjVLyX pic.twitter.com/VYiPz9OvRI — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 21, 2021

Several unions that endorsed Biden during the 2020 presidential election are protesting the new president’s early actions, reported BizPacReview.

Along with immigration measures, Biden revoked the construction permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, angering Canadian leaders and killing thousands of jobs.

Mark McManus, the president of the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters, said in a statement Thursday that in revoking the permit, the Biden administration “has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1.”

“Sadly, the Biden administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work. For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction,” he said.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

