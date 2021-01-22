https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/day-inauguration-troops-still-arriving-washington-d-c/
Troops are still arriving in Washington, D.C. after the Biden Inauguration.
There are reports that troops were still arriving in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, the day after the inauguration.
#CapitolRiots aftermath + #inauguration prep. #NationalGuard troops arriving at the ever-distant #Capitol. Troops, blockades, and street closures in DC still increasing. Anti-government extremists, Boogaloo Boys, still planning armed rally here tomorrow. So many guns! pic.twitter.com/5NBo5NjYsG
— Maureen Cohen Harrington (@VeganSkaterDC) January 17, 2021
What is going on?
WOW. FROM SOURCE:
“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressman walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed.”
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021