https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/day-inauguration-troops-still-arriving-washington-d-c/

Troops are still arriving in Washington, D.C. after the Biden Inauguration.

There are reports that troops were still arriving in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, the day after the inauguration.

TRENDING: Mitch McConnell Proposes Postponing Impeachment Trial Until February to Keep Trump Under His Thumb

What is going on?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...