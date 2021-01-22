https://thelibertyloft.com/the-left-can-no-longer-deny-that-antifa-and-blm-are-terrorist-organizations/

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Charlotte, NC — Over the weekend, violent acts took place in various cities coast to coast. In California, Washington, and even in our nation’s capital, we witnessed violent acts carried out by a group called Antifa. The mainstream media and the left continued to ignore it.

Just as they have for months now, they continue to ignore the fact that this group of domestic terrorists is just that, terrorists. They are not promoting a different point of view, they are insisting that you must adhere to their point of view or be attacked. Even CNN admitted that they are known for their violence when they show up at events.

Throughout the weekend, the only terminology read about in most mainstream media outlets was that of Proud Boys, pro-Trump activists, and counter-protestors. Videos from the ground show these people identifying as Antifa, but the mainstream media refuses to call it that. They refuse to acknowledge Antifa as being present.

The NY Post reports that Proud Boys members surrounded a man dressed all in black, as Antifa typically does, who had pulled a knife and wounded several people. In DC, Black Lives Matter and Antifa united with riot gear and formed a line against police.

It was not just in DC, it was in other areas of the country as well. Video’s surfaced online of Antifa brutally attacking people in Sacramento. A street fight erupted in Olympia, Washington, which resulted in one being shot. you can see the video below showing the chaos after that event.

No Title Chaos erupts as someone believed to be an antifa militant is shot at the street brawl in Olympia, Wash. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/6Dzdj397FU

Groups have previously set up autonomous zones in Seattle with a new one recently set up in Portland, Oregon. Time and again, these terrorists are allowed to ignore our nation’s laws, erupting in violence with little or no repercussion for their actions.

How long with the left continue to ignore Antifa and the fact that they are a terrorist organization? If Joe Biden is truly the leader of the Democratic party, as he previously claimed, then he should be the first one that steps out and calls for the labeling of the group as terrorists and for their actions to be ended by authorities.

Instead, Joe Biden believes Antifa is simply an idea. An idea is not an organized group of individuals as Antifa is.

This group communicates through social media, like Twitter, and carries around their flags and identification anywhere they go. While the left is captivated with “removing conservative disinformation” from social media, they refuse to have these same outlets remove and block terrorists from communicating about events.

Antifa terrorists dress alike, act alike, and deliver similar warnings when they act against those who disagree with them. That’s far from an idea, that’s organized crime and organized violence.

The left continues to paint the picture that pro-Trump groups are the ones to blame for everything in our country while continuing to support and allow these terrorists to continue their actions. The disparity with how the left treats these groups must stop.

The mainstream media continues to argue that white supremacists are responsible for hundreds of deaths over the past 3 decades. This summer, it was reported that white supremacists are responsible for 329 deaths since 1994. The claim is that Antifa has killed none.

Except Antifa is responsible for many deaths, but the mainstream media refuses to place the blame on them. The Washington Post reported in August that 27 people died this summer in the riots, but none of them were because of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter protestors.

To be clear, those people would not have been there had those rioters not been destroying property and terrorizing Americans. The unnecessary death of law enforcement and citizens across the country is happening because of the lawless actions of the left and their supporters. The blame truly does lie on Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

It is time to stop ignoring the truth. Antifa and Black Lives Matter are both terrorist organizations. They are responsible for acts of violence across the country and they should be dealt with as terrorists.

The left is directly at fault for what is taking place for their refusal to call out the actions of these groups for what they are. These are terrorists and the left can no longer deny that fact.

The left continues to ignore Antifa Over the weekend, violence erupted across the country, especially at a rally in DC where thousands of Trump supporters turned out to express their opinion on the election results. Throughout the day, the protests were peaceful, but that quickly changed as the evening progressed.

Jared Dyson is the Editor-in-Chief at The Liberty Loft and host of The Jared Dyson Show. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft so we can continue to deliver great content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

