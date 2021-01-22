https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/party-stole-military-votes-michigan-georgia-now-forcing-military-men-women-sleep-floor-parking-garage/

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee in December held a hearing in Lansing on election fraud and irregularities.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Michigan on election night by 100,000 votes when all of a sudden they stopped counting votes.

At around 4:30 AM AFTER Election Day, a massive ballot dump of more than 130,000 votes appeared for Joe Biden in Michigan out of nowhere.

One GOP elections observer on Tuesday said all of the military ballots she saw looked like “Xerox copies” of each other – none were registered Michigan voters and 100% went for Joe Biden.

The witness, Patty, described her experience at the TCF Center on Wednesday morning.

“Not one of the military ballots was a registered voter and the ballots looked like they were all exactly the same Xerox copies of the ballot – they were all for Biden across the board, there wasn’t a single Trump vote and none of the voters were registered, “witness Patty said. “They had to manually enter the names, addresses, enter birthdate of 1/1/2020 which would override the system and allow them to enter non-registered voters of which I saw several that day, throughout the day, that’s how they would override voters that were neither in the electronic poll book or in the supplemental updated poll book.”

The original military votes were discarded and Democrats printed up new military ballots for Joe Biden — 100% for Joe Biden!

So what happened to these original ballots?

This was not an isolated incident.

Last Monday Attorney Lin Wood asked all military members from Georgia who filed an absentee ballot this year to contact his office.

Now we know why.

President Trump won military vote 60% to 34% in 2016.

Trump led the phony polling this year with a 52% to 42% lead over Joe Biden with US veterans. Or, more likely 60 to 30 percent lead if this poll was like all the other garbage mainstream polls.

But President Trump lost EVERY SINGLE MILITARY VOTE in Fulton County, Georgia this year.

What absolute BS!

ALL 900 MILITARY BALLOTS IN FULTON COUNTY WENT TO JOE BIDEN!

They stole ALL of the military votes and gave them to Joe Biden!

Via Steven Mosher

Fun Fraud Fact of the Day: “All 900 military ballots in Fulton County [Georgia] were 100% for Joe Biden.” In what alternate universe does this happen? In 2016, Trump won the military vote 60% to 34%.🧐 pic.twitter.com/Gzc4j0h8YB — StevenWMosher @StevenMosher on Parler (@StevenWMosher) November 27, 2020

And in late December another witness in Georgia testified that 93% of military ballots in Georgia went to Joe Biden.

They were stolen by Democrats!

We are not clear if this was a national trend but would not be surprised.

So it should come as no surprise the Biden administration today moved US military men and women from the US capitol to sleep in a parking garage.

That’s what they think of our military.

