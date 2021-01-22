https://nationalfile.com/the-swamp-mccarthy-defends-liz-cheney-after-she-votes-to-impeach-trump-says-shell-keep-conference-chair/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared today that the Republican Party will remain unified behind Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump and has been censured in her home state as voters threatened to rebel against the Wyoming Republican Party, and said he expects Cheney to keep her leadership position in the Republican Party Conference.

Asked if he expected Cheney to face consequences, McCarthy said “Yes, we allow differences of opinion inside our party, they’re welcome. BUt I think there’s questions that need to be answered, the style in which things were delivered,” said McCarthy. “Do we have growing pains? Yes we will, but we will do it in a private manner.”

When asked by another member of the media if he expects Cheney to remain in her role as conference chair, McCarthy delivered an abrupt and curt “Yes” and then asked for another question.

Despite his seeming de facto support for impeaching President Trump as evidenced by his defense of Cheney, McCarthy then received several hostile questions from the media, which lambasted him for previously fighting for election integrity and taking moves against certifying the 2020 election.

Despite Rep. Matt Gaetz declaring that the idea of keeping Cheney in a position of power is “the minority view within the minority party,” it appears leadership is willing to override the majority of Republicans yet again in its quest to give power to the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

With all due respect to Rep. Crenshaw, this is a minority view within the minority party. https://t.co/Q0kVVhlH4m — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 13, 2021

Cheney was recently censured by the Wyoming Republican Party after Wyomingites called, emailed, and faxed its offices in greater numbers than ever before, expressing their displeasure in Cheney’s anti-Trump stance.

National File reported:

After first sending a public letter to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the Wyoming Republican Party has now taken the almost unprecedented step of censuring Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, for her decision to act against her constituents’ wishes and vote to impeach President Donald Trump. According to The Washington Times, the “resolution passed in a unanimous vote by the 45-member central committee,” and also commands Cheney to appear before the committee to explain her actions. As was reported, “Our representative did not represent our voice,” said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV. The resolution also declared that a “vocal majority of Wyoming Republicans recognize there were significant irregularities” in the 2020 election.

Cheney is already facing multiple Republican Party challengers for her next election. She received less votes than President Trump in a state that has been reliably Republican for decades, having only voted for a Democrat presidential candidate just one time in modern history, when Lyndon Johnson carried the state in 1964.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

