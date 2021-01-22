https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/22/they-cant-quit-him-newsbusters-editor-notes-how-many-questions-for-jen-psaki-today-were-trump-related/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki took many questions today in regards to Biden administration policies, but another president was also mentioned several times. Newsbusters editor Curtis Houck provided a tally during the presser and at the time roughly half of the questions the White House press had asked had something to do with Trump:

Color us shocked!

They most certainly can’t!

And of course you can always tell a lot by what wasn’t asked:

Shocker!

