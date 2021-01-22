https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/soldiers-not-nancy-pelosis-servants-fl-governor-desantis-orders-national-guard-troops-dc-back-florida-video/

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila – A military source in DC told TPUSA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson that for the last week his battalion had been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria in preparation for Biden’s sham virtual inauguration.

THen the day after Biden’s inauguration, 5,000 soldiers were moved to a cold parking garage.

There is one power outlet and one bathroom for 5,000 soldiers.

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

More than 20,000 troops protected Joe Biden’s sham inauguration on Wednesday.

On Thursday night following the news Governor Ron DeSantis ordered his National Guard troops back home to Florida.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis went on FOX and Friends on Friday morning to discuss his decision.

Governor DeSantis: They’re soldiers. They’re not Nancy Pelosi’s servants. And this comes on the backend of them trying to investigate the backgrounds of our guardsmen. In Florida, we did not let them go into their political beliefs. I thought that was totally inappropriate. I thought that was disrespectful for people who are clearly patriots. So this is a half-cocked mission at this point.

Via FOX and Friends:

