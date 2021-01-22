https://hannity.com/media-room/tragedy-in-detroit-toddler-kills-5-year-old-family-member-while-playing-with-handgun/
DETROIT POLICE CHIEF: Motor City Not Seeing Any Riots Because ‘We Don’t Retreat in Detroit’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.29.20
Detroit Police Chief James Craig told Fox News Tuesday night that his city isn’t witnessing the same protests and riots seen in Portland, Seattle, New York, and other places because “we don’t retreat.”
“We don’t retreat here in Detroit. We’re just not gonna do it,” said the Chief. “You saw the images … of streets where there was lawlessness, looting, burning. No sign of police officers. We weren’t giving up ground to the radicals. We just didn’t do it.”
“I’m not to talking about these peaceful protests … [I mean] these misguided radicals that have tried to incite violence in our city,” the chief said. “They said, ‘We’re not going to put up with it.’ And so we got a couple of things. We got a great police department, great leadership, but we have a community that stands with us and said, ‘enough is enough.’”
“So when you talk about what’s different here, we have a city that has stood together and oh, by the way, I know there’s a lot of conversation about the mayors in some of these big cities,” Craig said. “Our mayor stands with this police chief, stands with this police department [and] we are not going to tolerate this uptick in violence. That’s key.”
Read the full report at Fox News.
DETROIT POLICE CHIEF: ‘Real Issue’ Behind Riots Isn’t Race, But Really ‘Anarchy and Marxist Ideology’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.20
Detroit Police Chief James Craig sat down for an interview with Townhall this week where he weighed-in on the ongoing anti-police protests in major American cities; saying it has little to do with racism and more to do with “anarchists and Marxist ideology.”
“I can tell you that this group that’s marching, like so many across the country, the anarchist factions of these groups are promoting violence and attacks on police officers. They don’t speak for Detroit,” he told Townhall. “And I recognize that it’s not all of the protestors it’s the core, that little small group, that really tries to create violence.”
“I can tell you: Detroiters don’t like it. They support this chief. They support this police department. They do not support defunding [the police],” he explained. “They know what defunding looks like.”
“Race doesn’t matter,” Craig added. “What matters to them is someone who speaks truth against what their narrative is [which is that] they’re peacefully protesting, which isn’t always the case.”
“The real issue is not as much about the race,” the chief told the website. “The anarchists and the Marxist Ideology, they have no support for anybody in government. They want to undermine that so it doesn’t matter what race your race is. It’s less about that.”
Read his full interview here.