https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-impeachment-trial-will-start-week-of-feb-8-schumer_3667971.html

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Friday that the impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump will begin on the week of Feb. 8. Schumer announced the schedule after reaching an agreement with Republicans to have the trial in February. Under the timeline, the House will transmit the impeachment article against Trump late Monday, with initial proceedings Tuesday, but opening arguments will be pushed to February, which also allows the Senate time to confirm President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominations and consider the COVID relief bill. House Democrats voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 on a single article of impeachment that alleges Trump incited an insurrection that resulted in riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The vote to impeach was 232–197, with every Democrat voting in favor of impeachment, and 10 House Republicans joining. “We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us,” Schumer said on Friday …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

