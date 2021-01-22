https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/trump-makes-first-public-comments-since-leaving-white-house-plays-coy-future-plans/

Trump made his first public remarks on Friday after leaving the White House earlier this week.

Trump traveled to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday morning with his beautiful wife Melania after delivering final remarks at Joint Base Andrews.

A reporter for the Washington Examiner spotted Donald Trump eating at the Grill Room of the Trump International Golf Club with some friends and asked him about his future plans.

“We’ll do something, but not just yet,” Trump told the Washington Examiner.

The Examiner reported that an aide to Trump intervened and “politely” ended the conversation.

Friday marked the second consecutive day that his motorcade drove the short distance from his private club Mar-a-Lago to his golf course. [Trump] was spotted playing a round on Thursday morning but didn’t arrive until 1:20 p.m. on Friday and made straight for lunch. He sat at his favorite table, his back to a window looking on to the rolling fairways and gurgling waterfalls of the course, and was dressed in a white golf shirt and his familiar red cap.

President Trump is reportedly talking to political allies about starting his own political party the “Patriot Party.”

The swamp is terrified of Donald Trump and his tens of millions of supporters which is why they are working to bar him from ever running again.

