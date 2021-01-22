https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/trump-plays-cards-close-chest-asked-future-plans/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former President Donald Trump gave nothing away about his plans for life after the White House as he dined with friends at his golf club on Friday.

“We’ll do something, but not just yet,” he told the Washington Examiner as he sat at his regular table in the Grill Room of the Trump International Golf Club. An aide to the former chief executive then swooped in and swiftly, but politely, ended the interaction.

Those marked his first words to a journalist since he left the White House on Wednesday and flew to Florida.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

