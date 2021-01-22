https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-to-get-2-weeks-off-before-senate-trial/

McConnell proposes Trump get two weeks off before Senate impeachment trial

Reuters — Mitch McConnell on Thursday proposed a timeline that would delay the start of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump until mid-February.

In a statement, McConnell said he had sent his proposal to Chuck Schumer. In it, McConnell proposed that the House of Representatives send the impeachment charge against Trump to the Senate on Jan. 28, and that he be given two weeks after that to prepare his pre-trial brief, before the Senate trial begins.