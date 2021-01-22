https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-withdrawal-syndrome-cnn-reports-on-job-crisis-during-trumps-last-week-after-inauguration/

ACOSTA DENIED: CNN’s Jim Acosta BOOTED from Trump Briefing After SCREAMING Questions

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.31.18

CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta was singled-out during the President’s joint press briefing this week, with officials demanding the anti-Trump journalist “get out” after he repeatedly screamed questions at the Commander-in-Chief.

The President was speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte when the briefing came to its scheduled conclusion.

Acosta refused to leave the room, hurling questions at the world leaders until he was forced to leave.

White House aide shouts at Jim @Acosta: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.”pic.twitter.com/PZQX92VbON — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 30, 2018

“Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done,” yelled one White House official.

Watch Acosta get “the boot” above.