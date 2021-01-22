https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-withdrawal-syndrome-cnn-reports-on-job-crisis-during-trumps-last-week-after-inauguration/
ACOSTA DENIED: CNN’s Jim Acosta BOOTED from Trump Briefing After SCREAMING Questions
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.31.18
CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta was singled-out during the President’s joint press briefing this week, with officials demanding the anti-Trump journalist “get out” after he repeatedly screamed questions at the Commander-in-Chief.
The President was speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte when the briefing came to its scheduled conclusion.
Acosta refused to leave the room, hurling questions at the world leaders until he was forced to leave.
White House aide shouts at Jim @Acosta: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.”pic.twitter.com/PZQX92VbON
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 30, 2018
“Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done,” yelled one White House official.
Watch Acosta get “the boot” above.
ACOSTA ABROAD: Trump Warns Jim Acosta to ‘Be Respectful’ During Kim Summit
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.18
President Trump told CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta to “be nice” and “be respectful” during Tuesday’s press conference in Singapore; warning the journalist after he yelled questions at Trump and Kim Jong Un earlier in the day.
The President was taking questions from reporters after his high-stakes meetings with the North Korean leader when he called-on Acosta, who promised to be “respectful” before asking the Commander-in-Chief the status of the negotiations.
President Trump: “I do” trust Kim Jong Un, he tells CNN’s @Acosta https://t.co/hkIsOj59bB pic.twitter.com/ipnc47XAQf
— CNN (@CNN) June 12, 2018
Acosta’s demeanor was a stark contrast to his behavior earlier in the day, when he hurled questions at the North Korean leader, including, “Are you going to give up your nuclear weapons?”
Trump tells me he has an “excellent relationship” with Kim Jong Un at #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/pDig6tqHDj
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2018