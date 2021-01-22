https://www.oann.com/twitter-suspends-antifa-accounts-following-unrest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=twitter-suspends-antifa-accounts-following-unrest

File – Antifa members gather at a rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:37 AM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

Twitter is cracking down on well known Antifa accounts following numerous riots on Inauguration Day. According to reports Friday, at least four accounts were suspended.

The move follows numerous Antifa-led riots in recent months, including a highly destructive one in Seattle on Inauguration Day.

Among those reportedly suspended, one linked to an extremist bookstore in Brooklyn, New York that allegedly also operated as a training center for Antifa members.

Twitter noted the group had violated the platform’s rules, but offered no specifics as to which policy had been broken.

(Screen-grab of Twitter’s policy listed online.)

