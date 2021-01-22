https://www.oann.com/twitter-suspends-antifa-accounts-following-unrest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=twitter-suspends-antifa-accounts-following-unrest

UPDATED 9:37 AM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

Twitter is cracking down on well known Antifa accounts following numerous riots on Inauguration Day. According to reports Friday, at least four accounts were suspended.

The move follows numerous Antifa-led riots in recent months, including a highly destructive one in Seattle on Inauguration Day.

Liberal Antifa is about to jack Seattle up now. pic.twitter.com/vqTEYOS11l — Kambree (@KamVTV) January 21, 2021

Among those reportedly suspended, one linked to an extremist bookstore in Brooklyn, New York that allegedly also operated as a training center for Antifa members.

Twitter noted the group had violated the platform’s rules, but offered no specifics as to which policy had been broken.

American flags are burned on the streets of Seattle on Biden’s Inauguration Day ( antifa / BLM )

@LLin_Wood pic.twitter.com/k0lGtZvCt8 — Jess Ledezma 🇵🇦 🇺🇲 (@jledezmah26) January 21, 2021

