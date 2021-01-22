https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/antifa-portland-riots-twitter/2021/01/22/id/1006856

Twitter has suspended antifa-linked accounts with more than 71,000 followers after Inauguration Day riots in Seattle and Portland that targeted the Democratic Party headquarters and Immigrational and Customs Enforcement offices.

The accounts linked to the militant far-left antifa that were suspended included @JewishWorker, @RevAbolition, @RevAbolitionNYC and @TheBaseBK, Andy Ngo of the conservative blog The Post Millennial reported.

Ngo characterized TheBaseBK, a self-described anarchist political center, as an ”extremist bookstore in Brooklyn, NY that has been used as an antifa training center.”

The move comes after rioters smashed windows, dragged dumpsters into the streets and set them afire and defaced the Democratic Party headquarters Portland, local CBS television affiliate KOIN reported. Eight people were arrested.

Two others were arrested in Seattle, where rioters smashed windows of several businesses, including a Starbucks restaurant.

Antifa Sacramento decried Twitter in a post on its own Twitter account.

”Our comrades w The Base (@TheBasebk), an anarchist social center in Brooklyn, NY of 9 years now took this Twitter thing seriously,” it wrote. ”Reaching a platform of 17k followers they pushed a very specific line where politics were never blurred. Today, Twitter took their account down, and now theres a void.

”The Base took the same approach to Twitter as they do in the struggle for liberation,” it added. “As anarchists they take a stand & never waver. Its inspiring. And we encourage everyone to check their site now & periodically http://thebasebk.org Solidarity forever!”

Several cities, but Portland and Seattle especially, have experienced riots since the beginning of the summer following the death of a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis. President Joe Biden famously called antifa a ”movement” but not an organization during the presidential debate with then-President Donald Trump in September.

