Twitter suspended a fake account depicting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Friday after a tweet threatening former President Donald Trump’s life.

The fake Khamenei account tweeted an image depicting Trump on a golf course overshadowed by an aircraft with a caption vowing, “Vengeance is inevitable.”

Iranian leaders have been threatening Trump since he ordered the January 2020 airstrike on its top general, Qassem Soleimani. Trump had said Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

Although Twitter suspended Khamenei’s @khamenei_site account, it is one of several that he has on Twitter in various languages.

As of Friday morning, @khamenei_ir, Spanish language account @es_Khamenei, Russian language account @Khameneiru, Farsi language account @Khamenei_fa, and Arabic language account @ar_Khamenei remain live.

