Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenie, recently sent out a highly problematic, violent-rhetoric-filled tweet about Donald Trump:

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet:

Well, Heshmat, as it happens, Khamenei does not enjoy certain privileges. Twitter may have waited until today to act, but the reason that we had to include a screenshot of Khamenei’s tweet is that his account as been suspended.

So, problem solved! Don’t you dare try to tell anyone that Twitter demonstrated blatant and brazen bias by suspending Donald Trump while giving Khamenei a pass!

Unless, of course, you decide to take a closer look at Twitter’s decisive action:

Oh.

So, in other words, Twitter’s action really wasn’t that decisive after all.

Go figure.

OK, well, if Twitter’s not going to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to textbook incitement of violence, maybe at least our new president can:

***

Update:

There are some reports that the account Twitter suspended didn’t actually belong to Khamenei:

OK, well, if that’s the case … that really doesn’t make Twitter look any better, does it? Because it suggests that they’re just flat-out bending over for the real Ayatollah Khamenei.

Khamenei’s official account has been spewing violent rhetoric for years now, and Twitter’s making it clear that they’re not going to take any meaningful action against it.

Cowards.

