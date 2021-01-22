https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/two-days-inauguration-walmart-announces-will-expand-offering-covid-vaccinations-us-stores/

On Friday, two days after the Biden inauguration, Walmart announced they will expand offering COVID vaccinations in seven stores and Puerto Rico.

Walmart currently is offering inoculations at pharmacies in two states.

It’s probably just a coincidence, right?

Hopefully, this will help with the pandemic.

