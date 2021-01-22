https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/two-days-inauguration-walmart-announces-will-expand-offering-covid-vaccinations-us-stores/

On Friday, two days after the Biden inauguration, Walmart announced they will expand offering COVID vaccinations in seven stores and Puerto Rico.

Walmart currently is offering inoculations at pharmacies in two states.

It’s probably just a coincidence, right?

Hopefully, this will help with the pandemic.

Walmart Inc is preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more states, as well as in Chicago and Puerto Rico, this week and next, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacists are offering inoculations.​ https://t.co/kDJnyLFrx3 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) January 22, 2021

