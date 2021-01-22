https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/two-police-officers-indicted-in-2019-incident-despite-it-having-been-found-an-appropriate-use-of-force/

AUSTIN, TX- Following a review of a March 2019 incident, a Travis County grand jury has indicted two Austin Police officers on aggravated assault by a public servant charges.

In response to the recent announcement, the Austin Police Association (APA) Executive Board released a lengthy statement laying out the facts to ensure people have a full understanding of the incident as well as what transpired over the last few weeks.

Towards the end of March 2019, Officers Chance Bretches and Greg Gentry were assigned to the Street Narcotics Unit within the Organized Crime Division. Authorities said that at the time, the city was seeing an uptick in violent crime in in North-East Austin.

Many of the cases had a narcotics component and officers were responding to an unusually high number of robberies, shootings, and murders. According to the APA:

“As a result of the uptick in violent crime, the Streets Narcotics Unit was tasked with doing proactive work in the area in an attempt to arrest people who were selling drugs, committing assaults and robberies, an any other crimes in the area that might tend to make the area less safe for the community that lives in the area.”

While working the assignment, officers conducted surveillance and in doing so observed two men who appeared to be engaged in the sale of narcotics. Reportedly, Officer Gentry personally observed multiple hand-to-hand transactions. Officers moved in to effect arrests in this case.

The APA said that body-cam footage shows one subject being compliant while being taken into custody. Footage also shows the other subject actively resisting arrest and while doing so, reached towards his waistband with both hands.

In response to the resistance, forced was used to place the individual under arrest. Authorities said that the subject was charged with and eventually plead guilty to 3rd Degree Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence and is currently serving a 3-year sentence for those crimes.

In their statement, the APA said:

“Folks, this is the ugly part of the job. It never looks pretty when we are put in situations where we must respond to someone else’s force and/or resistance with force of our own. It has never looked pretty and it never will.”

Reportedly, in the first work week of January, the APA was advised that former District Attorney (DA) Margaret Moore had helped the new DA, Jose Garza pick a Grand Jury to start the year.

The association also learned that this specific case, one where a man plead guilty and is currently incarcerated for his crimes, was going to be presented to the Grand Jury for consideration of filing charges against Officers Bretches and Gentry.

According to the APA:

“When this use of force happened back in March of 2019, it was investigated by our own Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and the findings were presented to the Chief. The then District Attorney Margaret Moore was even briefed on the case.”

The APA added:

“The chain of command reviewed the response to resistance like normal and even 6 commanders and an attorney from City Legal on the Force Review Board looked at the case form a tactics/training/equipment standpoint.”

It continued:

“Chief Manley signed off on the use of force as objectively reasonable as did the chain of command and the investigation was closed. This case was not forwarded to the DA’s office for review because it was clear that through the thorough review, the force used was objectively reasonable.”

The statement by the APA reiterated that there was not any policy violations or law violations in this case. Additionally, the suspect in this case plead guilty because of the evidence that was presented was enough to convict him of the crime.

In an explanation of why these two officers have been indicted by a Grand Jury, the association said:

“The biggest reason we are here is because District Attorney Garza believes his sole role is to prosecute officers. Instead of going after violent criminals who continue to terrorize our city, he uses his time to maliciously prosecute these officers in an attempt to gain political favor from the activist community that he seeks to serve.”

They added:

“Mr. Garza, hear this. The Austin Police Association will not stand idly by while you sue the hardworking men and women of the Police Department as pawns in your delusional game of political chess.”

They concluded their statement:

“We will proactively monitor the actions of your office having potential for extreme negative ramifications on our officers and the community in Austin, Travis County. The APA will take an active stance highlighting to the community your anti-police agenda and motivations behind your political decisions to unjustly prosecute officers who were lawfully fulfilling their duties to keep Austin safe.”

Attorneys for Bretches and Gentry sent a statement to KXAN saying the initial investigation included law enforcement officials with collective experiences that “span decades” and if they didn’t find any wrongdoing, that should have been enough. They said:

“The consensus was that the officers’ use of force was lawful and appropriate. We are gravely concerned that the judgment of newly-elected DA Garza, whose lifelong prosecution experience consists of seven weeks, is that both officers committed first-degree felonies punishable by life in prison.”

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave and will remain on it until the end of the criminal proceedings. The Austin Police Department released a statement:

“APD respects the role the Grand Jury holds in the criminal justice process and will continue to cooperate with the District Attorney’s Office as needed on this case.”



San Francisco police chief ‘surprised and troubled’ by officer’s felony indictment in shooting incident

December 13th, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco Police Department officer Christopher Flores has been indicted for a use of force situation that occurred last December. The police chief has called the indictment “troubling.”

In the incident, Flores fired his weapon at Jamaica Hampton while on-duty and responding to a burglary report in the city’s Mission District. Hampton, allegedly armed with a glass bottle, was critically injured but survived the shooting.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott gave a professional, but concerned overview of the case against Officer Flores in a Facebook post:

“Statement of San Francisco Chief of Police William Scott on the grand jury indictment of S.F. Police Officer Christopher Flores.

“Today, I was informed of a felony indictment by a grand jury against Officer Christopher Flores regarding his involvement in an officer-involved shooting that occurred on December 7, 2019. Given the facts as we know them, I am surprised and quite frankly disappointed by this felony indictment against one of our officers.”

The chief went on to describe the incident. He said officers responded to an incident where an offender reportedly broke into a home with the occupants inside. The 911 call came from a young mother with her infant child inside the home. The chief continued:

“A short time later, our officers encountered an individual matching the suspect’s description. Audio and video evidence shows that the suspect initiated a violent, unprovoked attack on the officers — repeatedly striking Officer Flores in the head with a thick glass bottle, which resulted in serious injuries.

“Video evidence also shows that the subject — Mr. Jamaica Hampton — pursued Officer Flores as Flores was retreating. Both officers subsequently discharged their firearms, causing life-threatening injuries to Mr. Hampton.”

Chief Scott said he believes the officers followed department policy during the incident and the resulting shooting:

“The San Francisco Police Department’s Use of Force policy states that ‘an immediate threat is considered to exist if a suspect has demonstrated actions that would lead one to reasonably believe that the suspect will continue to pose a threat if not apprehended without delay.

“A person is an immediate threat if the officer reasonably believes the person has the present intent, means, opportunity, and ability to complete the threat regardless of whether the threatened action has been initiated.”

The chief pointed out that the San Francisco Police Department’s Use of Force policy and the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Graham v. Conner requires that “the reasonableness of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than 20/20 hindsight, without regard to the officer’s underlying intent or motivation.”

Chief Scott said that Officer Flores and Jamaica Hampton, who was also indicted, must be presumed innocent until proven guilty as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Chief Scott concluded his Facebook post:

“While I find today’s indictment surprising and troubling based on the circumstances, I have faith in our judicial system and confidence that justice will ultimately be done in this case.

“The administrative investigations on this case by the San Francisco Police Department and the Department of Police Accountability are pending adjudication.

“The San Francisco Police Department has been as transparent as the law allows regarding the facts of this investigation. Audio and video evidence from the incident was presented in a public town hall on December 17, 2019, and I would encourage members of the public who are interested in this matter to review the evidence online at https://www.sanfranciscopolice.org/…/notes-used.”

Graham v. Conner, 490 U.S. 386 (1989) has been the standard for the application of use of force for more than 30 years. This case could have a profound impact on the original case law, and begin anew with much more restrictive measures against officers.

Media spin: Press claims San Francisco officer used ‘arsenal’ of weapons against man with knife

November 19, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Fox News video shows the report of a man being shot at around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in a retail business area in the financial district of San Francisco.

Reports say that three men got into an altercation outside the Timberland and Walgreen’s stores near Westfield Centre Mall. One of the men had a knife.

Arriving officers found one male suspect who police said was brandishing a knife. A witness KPIX spoke with Tuesday night said the suspect was waving a large knife.

Ezra Ortiz told KPIX San Francisco:

“It was a big knife, pretty damn big knife. He was walking around with it, waving it around. The cops tried to seclude him and get him away from the public … they got him secluded and he was not moving and he was still being sporadic.

They were trying to get him to follow directions and he wasn’t following directions and unfortunately they fired on him tonight.”

Police said prior to the suspect being critically injured in the officer-involved shooting, SFPD officers tried using less-lethal weapons and a San Francisco Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed a Taser.

Police said the injured suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect, an unidentified 26-year-old-male, is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as of Wednesday night.

One must ask – is there a conflict present, with the media stating police used an “arsenal of weapons” as part of a headline to seek to inflame or draw emotional responses from the public toward police?

It is reported that a taser, a beanbag shotgun, and a pistol were used. This report claimed issue with this normal escalation from a non-lethal weapon to a maybe lethal weapon to a firearm as “using an entire arsenal” of weapons.

Headlines can excite people, influence them, and sway their thinking. This is evidenced by an Instagram post by IG User jhonatittz:

“I was reading that supposedly the police fired non-lethal rounds, tased the suspect and later one cop fired his hand gun. I saw the whole thing and I never saw them fire the taser.

First 1 cop did fire a non-lethal round and right after a different cop fired his hand gun 3x disregarding the safety of civilians on the line of fire inside 835 Market st, right behind the suspect.

Soon after, the same cop fire two more lethal rounds at the suspect at a different angle with more civilians near the line of fire (standing right in front of Walgreens) and later another shot was fired.

Yes, the suspect had a knife but IMO the police did a bad job communicating with each other. The police aggressively approached the suspect with only 2 cops when the rest of the cops weren’t even ready and the suspect was still not charging at the police and no people were near him.

The cop with the non-lethal weapon did the right thing and the rest should’ve tased the suspect rather than firing lethal rounds given the circumstances of civilians standing on the line of fire (yes, they shouldn’t have).

I know the video gives an enigmatic perspective of what happened and there’s multiple ways to perceive how the event unfolded, you be the judge.”

The suspect is in critical condition. The mayor, district attorney, and the Office of Police Accountability are all investigating the shooting.

One must ask these questions:

Does the headline in question outline a much bigger issue suggesting that perhaps members of the press do not have proper knowledge of police tactics and use of weaponry?

Do media personalities use their words to elicit specific responses from the public?

The headline sensationalizes the words “entire” and “arsenal” to elicit emotional responses from readers. While that practice may be normal in order to grab attention and ratings, in this scenario, it could be said that it serves to demonize police.

Making the police out as “the bad guys” and “monsters” helps to gain acceptance of popular liberal ideals like defunding the police and cutting police force manning levels.

This gaslighting style of media bias goes on to fuel the fire behind the “defund the police” movement.

U.S Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been very vocal, and very specific, in her support for the movement.

Attorney general William Barr spoke at the Major Cities Chiefs Association Conference recently about the “defund the police” movement and how it has made police work much more dangerous:

“The climate today has made the job (of a police officer) 10 times more difficult.

It is a climate characterized by cowardly politicians who do not support their police forces and by a deceitful national media that seizes on relatively few incidents to scapegoat police and cultivate a false narrative that our police are systemically evil.”

