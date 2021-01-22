https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/22/usfgate-kristi-noem-wants-to-know-why-marco-rubio-keeps-wearing-a-hat-from-the-univ-of-sioux-falls-sd/

Sen. Marco Rubio put out a video this morning calling out President Biden for governing “from the radical left,” but thanks to Gov. Kristi Noem we have questions about his hat:

So far Biden has talked like a centrist but governed from the radical left pic.twitter.com/wVnARR4dta — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 22, 2021

She asked the Florida Republican and possible opponent in the 2024 primary why he was wearing a hat from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

“Marco, I agree with your point, but I’m really curious why you keep wearing @USiouxFalls gear?”:

Marco, I agree with your point, but I’m really curious why you keep wearing @USiouxFalls gear? Love it, great school! Both Kassidy and Kennedy attended and played sports there. https://t.co/cnNqBid2Ra — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 22, 2021

Now, compare Sen. Rubio’s to this image from the USF store:

Does Sen. Rubio think it’s from the University of South Florida?

Because he does not realize it’s not the University of South Florida. https://t.co/aGKO3gr0in — Max Steele (@maxasteele) January 22, 2021

Or maybe he’s reaching out to a potential running mate:

Running mates 2024? — michael destefano (@mtd10mm) January 22, 2021

And “#USFGATE” is born:

Gov. Kristi Noem also wants answers from Sen. @marcorubio on #USFGATE (I just named that, but calm down, today is Friday and this is tongue-in-cheek) https://t.co/2N7kYZ6VBz — Jeremy Fugleberg (@jayfug) January 22, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

