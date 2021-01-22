https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/22/usfgate-kristi-noem-wants-to-know-why-marco-rubio-keeps-wearing-a-hat-from-the-univ-of-sioux-falls-sd/

Sen. Marco Rubio put out a video this morning calling out President Biden for governing “from the radical left,” but thanks to Gov. Kristi Noem we have questions about his hat:

She asked the Florida Republican and possible opponent in the 2024 primary why he was wearing a hat from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

“Marco, I agree with your point, but I’m really curious why you keep wearing @USiouxFalls gear?”:

Now, compare Sen. Rubio’s to this image from  the USF store:

Does Sen. Rubio think it’s from the University of South Florida?

Or maybe he’s reaching out to a potential running mate:

And “#USFGATE” is born:

