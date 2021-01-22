https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/vatican-convicts-former-banking-chief-multimillion-euro-embezzlement-scheme/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Vatican’s criminal tribunal convicted a former Vatican banking chief and his lawyer, who together were accused of embezzling more than 30 million euros from the sale of properties owned by the Holy See.

Angel Caloia, 81, and attorney Gabriele Liuzzo, 97, were sentenced to nearly nine years in prison each, according to the Associated Press. The court awarded roughly 23 million euros in damages to the Vatican bank, the Institute of Religious Works.

Both Caloia and Liuzzo have maintained their innocence.

