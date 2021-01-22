https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-suspect-plows-florida-cop

New video out of Florida shows a suspect in a stolen car ramming a sheriff’s deputy while trying to escape and sending the officer flying through the air.

What happened?

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident in a press release Thursday.

According to the agency, police had been on the lookout for a stolen white Ford Taurus. The suspect, Katarina Vanfossen, reportedly had escaped arrest following a traffic crash she caused while attempting to elude deputies.

Later that day, thanks to help from airborne deputies, law enforcement said it was able to track down 23-year-old Vanfossen in a local parking lot and began to pen her in, which is where the video posted by the sheriff’s office picks up.

On the video, police can be seen cornering the stolen car. At this point, the driver began to attempt to pull out of the parking lot. When a police vehicle blocked the way, Vanfossen then backed up and tried to get an angle to get around the vehicle.

Image source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office YouTube video screenshot

The unnamed deputy who had put her vehicle in the suspect’s path then exited her rig in an attempt to stop and detain Vanfossen. According to the Manatee County Sheriff Office’s press release, the deputy gave Vanfossen verbal commands, but the driver didn’t listen.

Image source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office YouTube video screenshot

At this point, the suspect hit the gas, rammed the deputy, and sent her flying when the stolen car struck another police vehicle.

Image source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office YouTube video screenshot

Image source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office YouTube video screenshot

Vanfossen, the MCSO said, then exited vehicle, at which point the video shows at least four officers, with guns drawn, swarm her, and take her into custody.

Image source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office YouTube video screenshot

Image source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office YouTube video screenshot

According to the MCSO press release, the deputy did suffer various injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She was reportedly in good condition and was expected to be released from the hospital later that day.

Vanfossen faces second-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, auto theft, fleeing to elude, and leaving the scene of a crash, the sheriff’s office said.







Helicopter Video – Suspect Hits Deputy with Stolen Car 1-20-21



youtu.be



(H/T:

New York Post)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

