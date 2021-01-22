https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/22/washington-post-quietly-removes-cruel-joke-from-kamala-harris-interview/

In true Orwellian fashion, the Washington Post recently memory-holed an offensive joke told by now-Vice President Kamala Harris on her presidential campaign trail.

In the feature piece, first published in 2019, Harris made a joke about inmates, likening rest after weeks on the campaign trail to the feeling a prisoner gets when they received a morsel of food.

“I actually got sleep,” Kamala said, sitting in a Hilton conference room, beside her sister, and smiling as she recalled walks on the beach with her husband and that one morning SoulCycle class she was able to take. “That kind of stuff,” Kamala said between sips of iced tea, “which was about bringing a little normal to the days, that was a treat for me.” “I mean, in some ways it was a treat,” Maya said. “But not really.” “It’s a treat that a prisoner gets when they ask for, ‘A morsel of food please,’” Kamala said shoving her hands forward as if clutching a metal plate, her voice now trembling like an old British man locked in a Dickensian jail cell. “‘And water! I just want wahtahhh….’ Your standards really go out the f—ing window.” “Kamala burst into laughter.”

The Washington Post, according to Reason, removed that particular segment of the interview earlier this month, shortly before the new VP took office.

Harris has plenty of experience as a prosecutor through her positions as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general. During her time in the legal field, Harris jailed more than 1,000 people for marijuana violations and later laughed about it, a move that received much criticism from some of her Democratic primary rivals such as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. She also ordered a raid on a citizen journalist’s home after he released undercover videos indicting Planned Parenthood for trafficking aborted baby body parts.

According to Reason, the Washington Post reinstated the original version of the article to a different page, which includes Harris’s mocking, but kept the new, revised version as well.

“We should have kept both versions of the story on the Post’s site (the original and updated one), rather than redirecting to the updated version,” Kris Coratti, the Post’s vice president for communications, told Reason in a statement on Friday. “We have now done that, and you will see the link to the original at the top of the updated version.”

According to Fox News, the Washington Post admitted that it “repurposed and updated some of our strong biographical pieces about both political figures” right before Inauguration Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

