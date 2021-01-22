https://www.theepochtimes.com/washington-post-removes-content-from-2019-profile-of-kamala-harris_3667692.html

The Washington Post this week removed content from a profile of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 2019 profile relayed how Harris, then a presidential candidate, compared campaigns to prisons as she talked about actually getting some sleep before laughing.

“It’s a treat that a prisoner gets when they ask for, ‘A morsel of food please,’” the profile said, noting that Harris mimicked a prisoner as she added: “‘And water! I just want wahtahhh…..’ Your standards really go out the [expletive] window.”

The content vanished from a version of the profile that was published this week. The alteration was not noted by the Post before it was reported on by Reason.

The profile now includes a hyperlink to the original version and says it’s “been updated from an earlier published version.”

“As part of our Transfer of Power coverage and special sections produced on Biden and Harris, we repurposed and updated some of our strong biographical pieces about both political figures,” a spokeswoman for the paper told The Epoch Times via email.

“The profile of Maya Harris was updated with new reporting, and while the original story remained available on The Lily (a separate section of The Post), we should have kept both versions of the story on The Post’s site (the original and updated one), rather than redirecting to the updated version. We have now done that, and you will see the link to the original at the top of the updated version.”

A spokesperson told Reason before the change that “The profile of Maya Harris was updated with new reporting, as noted online, using the existing URL. The original story remains available in print.”

The Post, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, endorsed President Joe Biden and Harris last year. It was heavily critical of the Trump administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

