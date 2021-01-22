https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-aoc-claims-didnt-attend-bidens-inauguration-scared-republican-congressmen/

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that she skipped Joe Biden’s inauguration because she “doesn’t feel safe” around Republicans.

The lawmaker made the claim in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

“You knew that people would ask why you weren’t there,” CNN host Chris Cuomo began. “This was a good cause, from your perspective, of dealing with your constituency. But this was supposed to be a show of force, and unity, and you weren’t there. Explain it.”

GOP lawmakers campaigned with images of them cocking guns next to photos of myself, Now they are trying to violate DC law and House rules to sneak guns onto the House floor two weeks after a white supremacist insurrection that killed 5 people. Why? https://t.co/p63iTKYtvy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2021

In response, the socialist said that she doesn’t feel safe around “other members of Congress.”

“Yeah, you know, I think we also had very real security concerns as well, as you mentioned earlier,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We still don’t yet feel safe around other members of Congress and—”

“How many are ‘We?’” Cuomo interjected.

“I think a very considerable amount,” Ocasio-Cortez replied.

“A lot of members do not feel safe. In fact, just today–” Ocasio-Cortez began.

“You really think that colleagues of yours in Congress, may do you dirty?” Cuomo asked.

The former bartender went on to specifically call out Maryland Rep. Andy Harris who attempted to practice his Second Amendment right.

“Yes, well, one just tried to bring a gun on the floor of the House today,” she responded. “I believe it was Representative Andy Harris of Maryland. He tried to bring in a gun on to the House floor. For individuals who don’t know, guns are not allowed in the District of Columbia. And certainly the House floor is, there are separate House rules that prohibit the bringing in of firearms. Now, these are rules that date back to the Civil War. And these are individuals that are trying to sneak firearms either illegally or in direct violation of House rules. Why does a member of Congress need to sneak a gun on to the House floor?”

