On his first day in office, Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating masks be worn on federal property at all times, declaring “Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives.”

Two days later, Biden has flip-flopped, saying “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

Biden: “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.” Excuse me? pic.twitter.com/vrd90tWNVt — Matt Margolis (Parler/Gab/MeWe: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) January 22, 2021

I’m sorry, but haven’t we been told for months that lockdowns and mask mandates were crucial to stopping this virus? How does Biden explain mandating masks on federal grounds and property only to now say that there’s nothing that can be done to change the trajectory of the pandemic? Joe Biden spent months blaming Trump for the pandemic, blaming him for the deaths caused by the virus, but now there’s nothing that can be done to change its trajectory? The narrative of the past year has been that Trump botched the pandemic and that electing Biden and the Democrats would make it all better. Now he’s telling us nothing can be done that actually matters. Nothing will alter the course of the pandemic. It doesn’t matter who’s in charge.

Biden also promised the pandemic response would improve on his watch, declaring in October, “We’re eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get this virus under control. I do.”

We’re eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Biden’s flip-flop seems even more egregious considering that he has taken office with two approved vaccines, another on the way, and a distribution system in place all thanks to President Trump and Operation Warp Speed. A competent administration would be able take this system that’s already in place and get the country vaccinated.

But the wrong person is in charge. During the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, the Obama-Biden administration failed to achieve its vaccine production goals, having predicted in the early summer of 2008 that they’d have 160 million vaccine doses by late October, but ended up with less than 30 million. This failure lead to a public outcry and congressional investigations. It also cost lives. A study by Purdue University scholars determined that the failure of the Obama-Biden administration to produce enough vaccines in time meant that the vaccine would arrive “too late to help most Americans who will be infected during this flu season.” The study determined that the CDC’s planned vaccination campaign would “likely not have a large effect on the total number of people ultimately infected by the pandemic H1N1 influenza virus.”

The Obama-Biden administration’s response to the H1N1 pandemic was so bad that his former Ebola czar, Ron Klain, now serving as Biden’s chief of staff, admitted that the response was botched.

So I guess it’s not too shocking that Biden is finally admitting he’s powerless to stop the trajectory of the pandemic.

Still, it’s amazing how the rhetoric changes once the campaign is over and you’re suddenly in charge. One can’t help but wonder if the keys to the country have been handed to an administration that doesn’t even know how to drive.

