Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made a really hilarious gaffe on Friday on the Senate floor.

Schumer told his colleges that they will have to decide if former President Donald Trump incited the “erection” against the US.

“Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection against the United States,” Schumer said.

SCHUMER: “Senators will have to decide if Donald John Trump incited the erection.” pic.twitter.com/zL4UDs9UbK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2021

The absolute doofus quickly realized his mistake, correcting himself and saying “insurrection,” but this is going to be a hard one to live down.

Naturally, the puns came rolling in on social media.

“It didn’t last 4 hours, so I think we’re good here,” one user said.

It didn’t last 4 hours, so I think we’re good here. — Michael Thompson (@MThompson95) January 22, 2021

Another noted “arguably, he’s also responsible for the blue balling of his more hardline supporters.”

Arguably, he’s also responsible for the blue balling of his more hardline supporters. — The Lovable Theocrat (@dieb4youdie) January 22, 2021

“It looks like we have some stiff arguments here,” someone else remarked.

It looks like we have some stiff arguments here. — Cardkillah (@Cardkillah) January 22, 2021

