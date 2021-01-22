https://hannity.com/media-room/we-feel-betrayed-guardsman-reacts-after-being-booted-from-us-capitol-to-parking-garage/

Some members of the National Guard were abruptly sent to an underground parking facility after being removed from the Capitol this week; sparking outrage from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman. The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said. Temperatures in Washington were in the low 40s by nightfall,” reports Politico.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” the Guardsman said.

Hundreds of Guard soldiers relegated to the Senate garage, breathing in exhaust fumes and covid. Story coming in a bit pic.twitter.com/8OW4frePOh — Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX) January 22, 2021

“I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state,” posted Abbott on social media.

I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state. @TexasGuard — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 22, 2021

“Reports of shabby treatment of National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol were sparking bipartisan outrage among lawmakers and other officials Thursday — with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calling for the return home of his state’s Guard members,” reports Fox News.

“The Guardsmen, who had been resting inside the Capitol between 12-hour shifts, were moved to a nearby parking garage where photos obtained by Politico and other outlets showed members crowded together on the ground — some resting their heads against cement pillars,” adds Fox.

This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard. No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. @TexasGuard I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC. I’ll never do it again if they are disrespected like this.https://t.co/STZDMz7PGm — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 19, 2021

Read the full report here.

