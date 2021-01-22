https://hannity.com/media-room/we-need-answers-gop-furious-after-natl-guard-booted-to-parking-lot-first-lady-brings-them-cookies/

UPDATE***

First Lady Jill Biden spoke with members of the National Guard Friday after some soldiers were told to rest in a Capitol Hill parking lot; offering them “chocolate chip cookies” after the situation went viral on social media.

“Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer—why are American troops who are tasked with keeping security at the Capitol being forced to sleep in a parking lot? They deserve to be treated with respect, and we deserve answers,” posted Kevin McCarthy on Twitter.

Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer—why are American troops who are tasked with keeping security at the Capitol being forced to sleep in a parking lot? They deserve to be treated with respect, and we deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/J0R2dRC8bM — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 22, 2021

.@FLOTUS Jill Biden now delivering treats to National Guard troops who are still on Capitol Hill. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/QP2rVyk0P9 — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 22, 2021

Like many other Members of Congress, I will make sure we get to the bottom of how our National Guard soldiers were relegated to the parking garage. Those who made this decision need to be held accountable. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2021

Original Story below:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis didn’t mince words when commenting on the national outrage after pictures emerged of National Guard members sleeping on the floor of a parking garage; saying they’re “soldiers, not Nancy Pelosi’s servants.”

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

.@GovRonDeSantis says he ordered the National Guard to come home from the U.S. Capitol because “they’re not Nancy Pelosi’s servants” and “this is a half-cocked mission at this point and I think the appropriate thing is to bring them home.” — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) January 22, 2021

Gov. DeSantis on ordering Fla. National Guard to return home from D.C. : “They’re soldiers not Nancy Pelosi’s servants.” — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) January 22, 2021

Last night, I ordered our Adjutant General to bring Florida National Guard soldiers home from the National Capital Region. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

