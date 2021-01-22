https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wh-press-sec-givens-non-answer-asked-joe-biden-comment-ongoing-antifa-violence-portland-seattle-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was asked if Joe Biden has a comment on the ongoing Antifa violence that erupted in Portland and Seattle on inauguration day.

Psaki was caught off guard after CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe asked a real question so she stuttered her way through a non-answer: “um, uh, um, ummm”

WATCH:

Good on @CBSNews‘s @EdOKeefe for asking @PressSec @JRPsaki if Biden had a comment on “the ongoing violence in Oregon and Washington state.” Psaki gives a non-answer, claiming “it is something that our national security team” and Liz Sherwood-Randall are “closely monitoring.” pic.twitter.com/beOWKZnwOo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2021

There was a virtual media blackout as Antifa terrorists burned American flags and destroyed property on Wednesday.

The media won’t report on Antifa violence because it makes the Democrats and Biden look bad.

Antifa destroys property in Portland

Antifa burns an American flag in Seattle

