Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is lifting the ban on indoor dining for restaurants. Isn’t that great news?

It’s probably just a coincidence that she is doing this two days after Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

Democrats would never have shut down our economy for purely political reasons, right?

FOX Business reports:

DC Mayor Bowser confirms indoor bar and restaurant service to resume at 25% capacity starting Jan. 22 Washington, D.C., will roll back its COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining beginning Friday, Jan. 22 at 5 a.m., allowing restaurants and bars to return to 25% capacity, or no more than 250 people. The move, first announced on Wednesday in a tweet by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s chief of staff, John Falcicchio, aligns with the end of an “Inauguration Pause” on city’s Phase 2 reopening activities. The “Inauguration Pause” was an extension of a Dec. 23 order implemented to flatten the curve amid a surge in coronavirus cases, which was set to expire on Jan. 15. Bowser cited ongoing “public health and safety” concerns as the reason for the extension, following a riot at the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters on Jan. 6 that left five people dead. In addition to shutting down indoor dining, the order closed museums and the D.C. Circular Route along the National Mall. It also limited libraries to pick-up and drop-off services only for three weeks, ordered the Department of Parks and Recreation to offer reservations for individual swim and fitness room sessions only and required that all non-essential business employees telework, with the exception of in-person staff needed to support minimum operations.

Don’t question the timing of this at all.

C O I N C I D E N C E https://t.co/CPCvvBDIpR — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) January 21, 2021

Covid cases are up something like 30% in DC over the past month and are generally going up around the nation—what’s changed to cause this? https://t.co/bqhafK1LRw — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 21, 2021

It’s all just a coincidence. Carry on.

