Diners in Washington, DC and Detroit, Michigan will soon be able to consumer food indoors after weeks of closures and re-openings; raising questions over why both cities have decided to permit the activity they once blamed for spreading CoVID-19.

“Indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Michigan will resume on Feb. 1, 75 days after it was suspended amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the reopening Friday morning, the latest signal that health officials believe the state is moving past a second wave of the virus that struck in the fall,” reports Detroit News.

DC resumes indoor dining at 25 percent capacity https://t.co/wIS2eZYh4h pic.twitter.com/AMifOzn5W8 — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2021

“Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is lifting the coronavirus moratorium on indoor dining on Friday, allowing restaurants in the District to resume service indoors at 25 percent capacity,” writes the Hill.

We are told that breakdown will start in earnest at 6 pm and will likely take about 36 hours. That aligns with the end of the Inauguration Pause on indoor dining which is set to expire on Friday, January 22, at 5 am. Restaurants will then be able to return to 25% indoor. — John J. Falcicchio (@falcicchio) January 20, 2021

Read the full report here.

