A soup kitchen cares more about our troops than Joe Biden and the Democrats.

One day after Biden’s inauguration, 5,000 soldiers were moved to a cold parking garage.

There is one power outlet and one bathroom for 5,000 soldiers.

This is Biden’s America.

World Central Kitchen provided hot soup and stew for the 5,000 troops banished to a cold parking garage after protecting Biden’s sham inauguration.

Chef Jose Andres, a rabid Trump hater, delivered soup to the troops as they boarded a bus and also served soup at the Capitol.

REPORT from the parking garage where National Guard troops were re-assigned to take breaks instead of the US Capitol. Good news is they are allowed back & are packing up here. We brought hot soup that we are giving as they get onto buses & will serve back at the Capitol as well! pic.twitter.com/yb2cUk1XLF — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) January 22, 2021

Republican freshman lawmaker Madison Cawthorn delivered pizzas to the troops in the parking garage last night.

The media ignored this act of kindness.

Trump also stepped it up and allowed the troops to stay at Trump Hotel in DC.

This is how Trump treats our troops and law enforcement because he is a real leader:

This is how President Trump treats our law enforcement and military. RT! pic.twitter.com/cP914BH7Nh — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 22, 2021

Joe Biden and the Democrats used the troops for a photo op then discarded them to an underground garage in the dead of winter.

Several hundred of those troops now have Covid after being packed in like sardines to protect Biden.

Hundreds of National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C. for the Biden inaugural this week have tested positive for the COVID-19 China coronavirus or are in quarantine for exposure to the virus, according to a report by Politico published Friday.

